Bersamin, Pangandaman step down; Recto named executive secretary, Go to lead finance

President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. has accepted the resignations of Executive Secretary Lucas P. Bersamin and Budget Secretary Amenah Pangandaman, Malacañang announced on Monday, Nov. 17. Both officials stepped down out of delicadeza after their offices were linked to allegations involving irregularities in flood control projects.

According to Palace press officer Claire Castro, the two Cabinet members voluntarily resigned to allow a proper investigation and to uphold accountability. Marcos commended Bersamin, a former chief justice, for his steady leadership and institution-building, while he praised Pangandaman for ensuring efficient fiscal management and timely budget passage during her tenure.

Marcos has appointed Finance Secretary Ralph Recto as the new executive secretary, citing his extensive experience in economic policy and national planning. Frederick Go, previously the special assistant to the president for investment and economic affairs, will now assume the role of finance secretary, leaving his former post temporarily vacant. The Department of Budget and Management will be overseen by Undersecretary Rolando Yu Toledo as officer-in-charge.

These changes come amid accusations made earlier this year. Former Public Works Undersecretary Roberto Bernardo alleged that Bersamin benefited from kickbacks tied to flood control programs, which Bersamin firmly denied. Pangandaman, meanwhile, dismissed claims of P100 billion in budget insertions raised by former Ako Bicol Rep. Elizaldy Co. PLLO Undersecretary Adrian Bersamin, nephew of the former executive secretary, has likewise resigned out of delicadeza.

Castro emphasized that the reshuffle reflects Marcos’ commitment to strengthening governance, maintaining institutional integrity, and ensuring continued delivery of public services.