Zaldy Co alleges Martin Romualdez threatened to kill him over flood control scam

Former Ako Bicol representative Zaldy Co on Sunday accused former House Speaker Martin Romualdez of threatening to kill him if he disclosed information about the alleged flood control corruption scheme or attempted to return to the Philippines.

In the third part of his video statement, Co claimed that Romualdez first issued the threat during a meeting in March 2025.

“As early as March 2025, the Speaker hinted during our meeting that he would shoot me if I talked,” Co said in Filipino.

He further alleged that Romualdez later warned him through phone calls not to return to the country.

“After telling me, ‘don’t come home, he will take care of you,’ Speaker Martin called again and said it would be dangerous for me to go home,” Co added, claiming he feared a “rubout” or the possibility of being killed while in detention.

In the same statement, Co also asserted that the kickbacks he supposedly handled from questionable infrastructure projects amounted to P56 billion, not the P21 billion earlier reported by engineers of the Department of Public Works and Highways.

“The real figure is P56 billion, and all that money went to President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and Martin Romualdez,” Co alleged.

He apologized to the public and to his family, claiming he merely followed orders.

“I repeat: I did not keep any of the money. It only passed through me before being delivered to Speaker Martin Romualdez and President Marcos,” he said.