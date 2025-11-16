PNP step up cyber patrols against false online claims of three-day INC protest

Philippine National Police (PNP) Acting Chief Police Lieutenant General Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr. has ordered the Anti-Cybercrime Group (ACG) to intensify monitoring of online platforms for content that could mislead the public or incite law violations during the upcoming three-day assemblies.

Nartatez stressed that while the PNP fully respects freedom of speech and the right to peacefully air grievances, these rights do not extend to spreading fake news or fabricated claims that could endanger public safety.

“The presence of your Philippine National Police will not only be on the roads and assembly areas but also in cyberspace to track those who attempt to mislead the public through fake news,” Nartatez said.

He noted that several posts circulating on social media falsely claimed a crowd build-up or imminent disorder in Mendiola.

Nartatez warned that certain online actors appear to be deliberately sowing tension on the protest.

He also revealed that initial monitoring shows possible coordinated activity, including bot-generated posts, which the PNP-ACG is validating. Accounts with a history of spreading unverified rally alerts are under observation.

“Within the bounds of the law, we are monitoring these accounts. We are not interfering with legitimate expressions of dissent,” Nartatez clarified.

The Iglesia ni Cristo (INC) is holding a three-day protest from November 16 to 18 at Quirino Grandstand in Manila, open to both members and non-members advocating government accountability. Authorities expect 100,000 participants at the Quirino Grandstand and thousands more in other parts of Metro Manila.

The PNP will deploy more than 16,000 personnel to maintain order.