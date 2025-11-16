Marcos monitoring anti-corruption rallies, Palace says

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. is closely monitoring the protest actions calling for transparency and accountability, Presidential Communications Office (PCO) Acting Secretary Dave Gomez.

Gomez said the President has been overseeing developments from Malacañang.

“Yes, the President is monitoring today,” he confirmed in a Viber message to reporters.

Palace Press Officer Undersecretary Atty. Claire Castro also said Marcos is listening to the public’s concerns amid allegations of corruption involving flood control projects.

The Iglesia Ni Cristo (INC) and other groups held separate rallies demanding transparency and better governance. The INC staged its protest at the Quirino Grandstand in Manila, while the United People’s Initiative Fighting Corruption, a group composed of retired generals, held its assembly at the EDSA People Power Monument.

Castro said the President is not alarmed by the protests but remains prepared for any scenario.

“Hindi nababahala ang Pangulo dahil alam niya marami pa ring naniniwala sa pamahalaan at nakikita ngayon ang mga hakbang laban sa korapsyon,” she said.

Heavy security was deployed around Mendiola Street and the roads near Malacañang, as the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) placed its units on alert for any untoward incidents during the series of demonstrations.

Castro also clarified that there is no rift between Marcos and the INC, which backed him and Vice President Sara Duterte during the 2022 elections.

“Tingin natin, malinaw na laban sa korapsyon ang kanilang panawagan, at ‘yan din ang direksyong tinutungo ng Pangulo. Wala kaming nakikitang negatibong namamagitan,” she said.

Protesters called for greater government transparency following allegations of corruption tied to questionable flood control projects.