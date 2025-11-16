Latest NewsNewsUAE News

Abu Dhabi court orders man to repay Dh330,000 loan after WhatsApp chats confirm debt

Leana Bernardo

The Abu Dhabi Family, Civil and Administrative Cases Court has ordered a man to repay Dh330,000 to a woman who had lent him the amount as a personal loan, along with Dh20,000 in compensation, after finding that he repeatedly delayed repayment.

The ruling followed a review of WhatsApp messages between the two parties, as well as the administration of a decisive oath to resolve the dispute.

According to court documents, the woman filed a case demanding repayment of the Dh330,000 loan and an additional Dh50,000 in compensation for the financial and emotional distress caused by the man’s refusal to return the money.

She also sought 9 percent annual interest from the date the case was filed until the loan is fully settled, in addition to legal fees.

The plaintiff said she had loaned the defendant Dh330,000, plus another Dh30,000, but he failed to return any amount despite repeated requests. When negotiations broke down, she pursued legal action.

The court said the plaintiff’s claims were supported by digital evidence showing the financial agreement, while the defendant, despite attending hearings, did not submit any proof countering the debt or showing that he had repaid any portion of it.

After administering the complementary oath, the court confirmed that the man owed the full loan amount.

In its judgment, the court ordered the man to pay the Dh330,000 and granted the woman Dh20,000 in compensation for the material and moral damages caused by the delayed repayment, along with court fees and legal expenses.

