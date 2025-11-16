Abu Dhabi court orders defendants to pay Dh25,000 for Instagram defamation

The Abu Dhabi Family, Civil and Administrative Cases Court has ordered several defendants to pay Dh25,000 in compensation to a businesswoman after finding them guilty of defaming her and damaging her company’s reputation through abusive comments and threats on Instagram.

Court filings show that the plaintiff, who owns a commercial license and manages her company’s Instagram account, had sought Dh500,000 in damages, arguing that the defendants’ public accusations and abusive comments harmed her credibility.

She told the court that the smear campaign led to lost clients, reduced profits, and additional legal expenses linked to prior intellectual property disputes.

The court noted that the defendants neither challenged nor denied the electronic evidence presented against them, nor claimed it was forged, effectively acknowledging its authenticity.

The evidence included public comments and explicit threatening messages posted on the company’s Instagram page.

The court ruled that the defendants’ actions constituted civil wrongdoing, stating that the defamation and intimidation directly harmed the plaintiff’s commercial reputation and that the resulting damages were clearly established.

The defendants were ordered to jointly pay Dh25,000 in compensation, along with court fees, expenses, and attorney costs.