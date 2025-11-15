Latest NewsNews

Zaldy Co denies personal gain in alleged budget insertions

Former Ako Bicol Representative Zaldy Co, who resigned in September amid controversy over flood-control projects, has denied benefiting personally from alleged insertions in the national budget.

In the second part of his video exposé, Co shared photos of suitcases allegedly containing cash, which he claimed were delivered to former House Speaker Martin Romualdez and President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. He emphasized that none of the money went to him.

“No money went to me. All the insertions went to the President and to Speaker Martin Romualdez,” Co said, reiterating that he was not a beneficiary in the purported scheme.

Co also mentioned that his staff kept detailed records of the deliveries and supported previous statements from his former aide Orly Guteza, who had said he delivered money to Forbes Park and Malacañang. Malacañang, meanwhile, dismissed the allegations as “pure hearsay,” asserting that they lack evidence and factual basis.

