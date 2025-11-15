Zaldy Co claims he personally delivered suitcases of money to Marcos, Romualdez

Former Ako Bicol party-list representative and ex-House Appropriations Committee chairman Zaldy Co released the second part of his video exposé on Saturday, alleging that P100 billion in budget insertions were ordered by President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. Co claimed he personally delivered suitcases of money to Marcos and former House Speaker Martin Romualdez, along with a few staff members, from their residences in North and South Forbes Park to Malacañang. He said his aides have documented records of these deliveries and also shared photos of the suitcases.

The Presidential Communications Office, through Acting Secretary Dave Gomez, dismissed Co’s claims as hearsay. Gomez urged Co to return to the Philippines and testify under oath, emphasizing that the allegations have no factual basis. Romualdez has yet to comment.

Co also supported prior claims made by his alleged former security aide Orly Guteza that he delivered money to Forbes Park and Malacañang. Guteza had appeared before a Senate panel in September 2025, but questions about the authenticity of his affidavit have surfaced, and he has since disappeared from public view.

According to Co, President Marcos received 25% of the alleged P100 billion insertions, amounting to P25 billion, while Co claimed he did not personally benefit. He said all the funds went to Marcos and Romualdez.