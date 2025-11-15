Latest NewsNews

Veteran Filipina actress and humanitarian Rosa Rosal dies at 97

Staff Report

Rosa Rosal, a celebrated Filipina actress and dedicated humanitarian, has passed away at the age of 97, the Philippine Red Cross (PRC) announced on Saturday. The PRC expressed deep sorrow over her passing and remembered her decades-long commitment to helping others.

For over 70 years, Rosal devoted herself to the Red Cross, advocating for voluntary blood donation nationwide, enhancing welfare services, and promoting compassion, volunteerism, and protection for the vulnerable. Her legacy of selfless service and dignity continues to inspire volunteers across the Philippines.

PRC Chairman Richard Gordon described Rosal as an iconic volunteer whose life exemplified compassion and unwavering service. She was recognized with prestigious honors, including the Ramon Magsaysay Award, the Order of the Golden Heart (Grand Cross) in 2006, and the U.P. Gawad Plaridel award in 2012 for her contributions to broadcasting.

Born Florence Lansang Danon, Rosal starred in numerous classic Philippine films such as Himala ng Birhen (1947), Anak Dalita (1956), Badjao (1957), Biyaya ng Lupa (1959), and Esperanza: The Movie (1999). She also transitioned successfully to television, hosting shows like Kapwa Ko, Mahal Ko (1975) and Damayan (1976), where she combined her media presence with her humanitarian work.

Rosal’s work with the Red Cross included long-term volunteer service in its blood program and board governance. She played a key role in improving Red Cross facilities, hospitals, and clinics, leaving a lasting impact on public service and volunteerism in the country.

