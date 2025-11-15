UAE marks world diabetes day with expanded preventive programs

The United Arab Emirates joined the global community in observing World Diabetes Day on November 14, 2025, this year under the theme “Diabetes across life stages.” The Ministry of Health and Prevention, together with other health authorities in the UAE, reaffirmed their commitment to combating diabetes through preventive programs and early-diagnosis initiatives aimed at safeguarding public health and promoting a culture of prevention.

Minister of Health and Prevention Ahmed bin Ali Al Sayegh highlighted that addressing diabetes is a national priority, achievable through an integrated health system and a proactive approach that protects communities and improves quality of life. Early diagnostic capabilities, aided by smart systems, have expanded screening access to diverse populations and enhanced disease management.

Community members were encouraged to undergo early screening to detect pre-diabetes, which plays a critical role in prevention. Mansoor Ibrahim Al Mansoori, Chairman of the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi, emphasized that Type 2 diabetes is strongly linked to lifestyle, and prevention remains highly achievable. He pointed to the Population Health Intelligence (PHI) platform, which integrates clinical, environmental, and lifestyle data to guide early interventions and evidence-based decisions for better community health.

Proactive programs have been launched, including the comprehensive “Check” periodic screening program and the Personalised Weight Management Program, offering targeted support to help individuals maintain a healthy weight safely and sustainably.

Dr. Alawi Al Sheikh Ali, Director General of the Dubai Health Authority (DHA), noted that significant progress has been made in reducing the prevalence of diabetes. The expansion of the “Early Detection Healthcare Services for Emirati Citizens,” announced by Crown Prince H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, marks a strategic shift toward chronic disease prevention.

The DHA conducts household health surveys to monitor health status and lifestyle patterns. Data from the latest survey in late 2024 show positive trends: the prevalence of diabetes decreased from 13.7% in 2019 to 12.9% in 2024; childhood obesity dropped from 17.3% to 16.9%; and physical activity rates rose from 19.9% to 36.9%. These efforts underline the UAE’s commitment to promoting healthy lifestyles and improving overall community well-being.