Romualdez maintains “clear conscience” amid allegations of P100-B budget insertions

Former House Speaker Martin Romualdez on Friday said his conscience “remains clear” amid claims by former Ako-Bicol Partylist representative Zaldy Co that he and President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. orchestrated P100 billion in alleged insertions in the 2025 national budget.

“My conscience remains clear. Throughout this inquiry, no public official, contractor, or witness has pointed to any wrongdoing on my part,” said Romualdez in a statement.

“I do not wish to comment on the recent statements and allegations made by former Rep. Zaldy Co because these were not made under oath and do not hold water in the court of law,” he added.

President Marcos similarly dismissed the claims, telling reporters during a visit to typhoon-hit areas in Negros Occidental, “I don’t want to even dignify what he was saying.”

Co had also alleged that he personally delivered suitcases containing money to both Marcos and Romualdez, accusations that have yet to be substantiated.

Romualdez expressed confidence in the impartiality of government institutions, including the Independent Commission on Infrastructure (ICI), the Department of Justice (DOJ), and the Office of the Ombudsman, saying they will “evaluate all statements fairly and strictly on the basis of evidence.”

“I remain ready to cooperate with any lawful process, and I am confident that the truth will emerge through the proper institutions,” he said.