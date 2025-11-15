New temporary shelter for distressed OFWs to open in Riyadh on December 1

The Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) is set to launch Bahay Kalinga Shelter 3 (BK3), a new temporary shelter aimed at providing enhanced protection and care for overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) in distress. The facility will officially open on December 1, 2025.

DMW officials, including Undersecretary Jainal T. Rasul Jr., Assistant Secretary Julyn Ambito-Fermin, and Labor Attachés Dominador Salanga and Sulaiman Mutia, inspected the shelter on November 12. The visit was part of the agency’s ongoing mandate to ensure that OFWs facing contract issues, welfare concerns, or other urgent situations have access to immediate assistance and a safe place to stay.

BK3 is a three-story facility spanning 850 square meters, featuring 10 bedroom units capable of accommodating up to 100 male OFWs. The shelter is designed to provide a comfortable and dignified living environment that promotes both physical and mental well-being. Amenities include a gym, living rooms, toilets, a central kitchen, wash area, internet access, and a spacious yard.

The shelter will also serve as a venue for gender-sensitive programs and reintegration activities to prepare OFWs for their return to the Philippines. DMW-Riyadh emphasized that BK3 is more than a temporary shelter — it is a space for holistic recovery and support. The opening of BK3 reinforces DMW’s commitment to providing humane, efficient, and effective services for every Filipino worker abroad.