Dubai Court sentences man for blackmailing minor with explicit Snapchat photos

A Dubai court sentenced an Asian man to six months in prison after he threatened to publish indecent images of a minor girl on Snapchat, Al Khaleej reported. The Criminal Court also ordered the confiscation of his phone, deletion of all related data, and his deportation after serving the sentence.

Case records show that an underage Asian girl filed a police report in April, stating that the defendant had blackmailed her using explicit photos and videos she had previously shared during casual conversations on Snapchat. After she ended communication, the man allegedly threatened to release the material online and send it to her family unless she sent additional images.

Dubai Police testimony revealed that a specialized cybercrime team tracked and arrested the suspect. During the search, authorities discovered a DVD containing explicit clips of the victim and other girls, along with similar material on his mobile phone. Digital forensic analysis also showed threatening messages he had sent to multiple girls, demanding private videos and photos under threat of exposure.

The court ruled that his actions constituted criminal intimidation, exploitation of a minor, and misuse of online communication platforms, and found the evidence compelling enough to convict him.