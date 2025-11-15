Latest NewsNews

Asian national sentenced for stealing cash from parked vehicle in Dubai

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report12 mins ago

A Dubai court sentenced an Asian national to one month in jail, fined him the value of the stolen money, and ordered his deportation after he was found guilty of stealing cash from a parked vehicle near Umm Suqeim night beach, Al Khaleej reported.

According to the case records, an Arab man reported that Dh9,100, $300, and 1,000 Saudi riyals were missing from his car while it was parked in a designated lot near the beach. The vehicle had been left unlocked.

Police testimony indicated that investigators collected evidence from the scene and identified the suspect, who was subsequently arrested. The investigation revealed that the man took advantage of the unlocked car, stole the cash, and left the area.

Although the defendant denied the charges in court, authorities found that he had used the same method to steal from multiple vehicles. The misdemeanour court convicted him and issued the sentence, including jail time, fines, and deportation.

