Abu Dhabi Court orders man to pay Dh30,000 for public insult

A civil court in Abu Dhabi has ordered a man to pay Dh30,000 in compensation after publicly insulting another individual and harming his reputation, Al Khaleej reported. The ruling came from the Abu Dhabi Family, Civil and Administrative Claims Court.

The claimant had initially sought Dh350,000 in damages for material and moral harm, as well as legal fees. He stated that the defendant insulted him in a public space, accused his company of serious flaws in front of colleagues, and triggered a criminal complaint that led to a conviction.

The court noted that the incident constituted moral harm under UAE Civil Transactions Law (Articles 292 and 293/1), which requires offenders to compensate victims for non-financial injuries. The judge ruled that the defendant’s actions caused “pain, distress, and harm to his honour,” justifying the award.

While the claimant sought a higher amount, the court deemed Dh30,000 to be fair and appropriate. The defendant was also ordered to pay legal expenses.

