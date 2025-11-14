UAE floating hospital performs complex surgery as humanitarian mission in Gaza continues

The UAE Floating Hospital in Al Arish continues to deliver vital medical and humanitarian assistance to Palestinians from the Gaza Strip under Operation Chivalrous Knight 3, which aims to ease the suffering of the wounded and provide specialised, life-saving care.

In its latest intervention, the hospital’s medical team successfully carried out a complex surgery on a young Palestinian man suffering from compound fractures in his right leg and arm, as well as complications from earlier injuries.

He is now receiving full medical support and undergoing physiotherapy aboard the facility under a comprehensive treatment plan.

Dr. Ali Saeed Al Kaabi, Director of the UAE Floating Hospital, said the patient remains under close supervision and is following an intensive rehabilitation programme to restore mobility. He added that the hospital also provides essential psychological and humanitarian support to help patients through their recovery.

Al Kaabi stressed that the hospital’s mission goes beyond surgery, offering integrated psychological and social care to patients and their families to ensure a supportive environment that promotes healing.

Since opening in February last year, the floating hospital has treated numerous Palestinians from Gaza, handling complex operations, orthopaedic cases, rehabilitation and physiotherapy, alongside mental health and social services.