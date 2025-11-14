Latest NewsNews

Marcos welcomes George and Amal Clooney in Malacañang

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report4 seconds ago

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and First Lady Liza Araneta-Marcos welcomed George and Amal Clooney during a courtesy call at Malacañang Palace on Friday.

Amal Clooney, an international human rights lawyer, and her husband, actor and humanitarian George Clooney, co-founded the Clooney Foundation for Justice (CFJ).

The couple is in Manila for an upcoming event where they will speak on global threats to free speech and civil liberties.

Photos from the courtesy call showed the President and First Lady receiving the Clooneys at the Palace as part of the couple’s engagements in the Philippines.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report4 seconds ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

IMG 3724 1

Co breaks silence, says Marcos told him to stay abroad

25 mins ago
smiling dog

Philippine Airlines introduces ‘FurPAL’ service allowing small dogs on board

4 hours ago
TFT Featured photo template 2025 11 14T112614.148

346 Filipino victims repatriated from Myanmar in anti-human trafficking operation

4 hours ago
TFT Featured photo template 2025 11 14T111631.034

Bato dela Rosa asks SC to block possible ICC arrest

4 hours ago
© 2025, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button