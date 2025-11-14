Marcos welcomes George and Amal Clooney in Malacañang

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and First Lady Liza Araneta-Marcos welcomed George and Amal Clooney during a courtesy call at Malacañang Palace on Friday.

Amal Clooney, an international human rights lawyer, and her husband, actor and humanitarian George Clooney, co-founded the Clooney Foundation for Justice (CFJ).

The couple is in Manila for an upcoming event where they will speak on global threats to free speech and civil liberties.

Photos from the courtesy call showed the President and First Lady receiving the Clooneys at the Palace as part of the couple’s engagements in the Philippines.