Latest NewsNews

Co breaks silence, says Marcos told him to stay abroad

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report26 mins ago

Former Ako Bicol representative Elizaldy Co alleged that President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. instructed him to remain abroad and keep quiet amid controversies involving the 2025 national budget and flood control projects.

In a video statement sent to reporters Friday, Co broke months of silence, saying he initially left the country on July 19, 2025 for a medical checkup and intended to return after the President’s State of the Nation Address. But he said then–House Speaker Martin Romualdez called and told him to stay overseas, supposedly under Marcos’ directive, assuring him that he would be “taken care of.”

“To every Filipino, I understand your anger, but before you judge, allow me to explain the full truth,” Co said in Filipino.

Co said he complied because he trusted the promise, but now believes he is being used as a scapegoat. “What I didn’t know was that ‘we will take care of you’ meant I would be made the poster boy of their anti-corruption campaign,” he said, adding that he is now prepared to reveal “receipts, evidence, and names.”

The former lawmaker is facing multiple allegations related to the 2025 budget and supposed kickbacks from infrastructure projects. At Senate blue ribbon hearings, contractors Curlee and Sarah Discaya linked Co and several lawmakers to alleged commissions from government projects. Two former Bulacan district engineering officials likewise accused Co and others of participating in kickback schemes.

Co denied the accusations and said he will address them in the proper forum. Malacañang has yet to release a statement.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report26 mins ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

IMG 3717

Marcos welcomes George and Amal Clooney in Malacañang

28 seconds ago
smiling dog

Philippine Airlines introduces ‘FurPAL’ service allowing small dogs on board

4 hours ago
TFT Featured photo template 2025 11 14T112614.148

346 Filipino victims repatriated from Myanmar in anti-human trafficking operation

4 hours ago
TFT Featured photo template 2025 11 14T111631.034

Bato dela Rosa asks SC to block possible ICC arrest

4 hours ago
© 2025, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button