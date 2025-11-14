Co breaks silence, says Marcos told him to stay abroad

Former Ako Bicol representative Elizaldy Co alleged that President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. instructed him to remain abroad and keep quiet amid controversies involving the 2025 national budget and flood control projects.

In a video statement sent to reporters Friday, Co broke months of silence, saying he initially left the country on July 19, 2025 for a medical checkup and intended to return after the President’s State of the Nation Address. But he said then–House Speaker Martin Romualdez called and told him to stay overseas, supposedly under Marcos’ directive, assuring him that he would be “taken care of.”

“To every Filipino, I understand your anger, but before you judge, allow me to explain the full truth,” Co said in Filipino.

Co said he complied because he trusted the promise, but now believes he is being used as a scapegoat. “What I didn’t know was that ‘we will take care of you’ meant I would be made the poster boy of their anti-corruption campaign,” he said, adding that he is now prepared to reveal “receipts, evidence, and names.”

The former lawmaker is facing multiple allegations related to the 2025 budget and supposed kickbacks from infrastructure projects. At Senate blue ribbon hearings, contractors Curlee and Sarah Discaya linked Co and several lawmakers to alleged commissions from government projects. Two former Bulacan district engineering officials likewise accused Co and others of participating in kickback schemes.

Co denied the accusations and said he will address them in the proper forum. Malacañang has yet to release a statement.