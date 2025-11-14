Abu Dhabi’s first homegrown hybrid cargo aircraft completes successful test flight

LODD Autonomous successfully completed the first test flight of Hili, a hybrid heavy-lift cargo aircraft fully designed and manufactured in Abu Dhabi, in the presence of Sheikh Zayed bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

The demonstration took place at the company’s flight testing facility at Emirates Falcons Aviation in the Al Ain Region as part of Abu Dhabi Autonomous Week.

Hili is capable of carrying payloads of up to 250 kilograms over nearly 700 kilometres. It operates on a hybrid propulsion system combining electric and internal combustion technologies, enabling greater efficiency, safety and sustainability in cargo operations.

Sheikh Zayed bin Mohamed bin Zayed said the aircraft’s successful maiden flight reinforces Abu Dhabi’s leadership in autonomous aviation and advanced logistics, reflecting the emirate’s drive to translate innovation into practical solutions that support economic and technological growth. He also praised progress in advanced air mobility and the continued backing of the Smart and Autonomous Systems Council.

He further highlighted that the achievement aligns with the UAE leadership’s priorities of empowering national talent, strengthening local innovation and cementing Abu Dhabi’s position as a global hub for sustainable autonomous technologies.

LODD Autonomous CEO Rashid Al Manai said the successful test flight showcases the UAE’s capability to design, manufacture and deploy advanced technologies with global impact. He noted that Hili represents years of engineering work and is a testament to the country’s growing role in smart and sustainable air mobility.

The project also reflects the success of wide-ranging strategic collaborations, highlighting international confidence in the UAE’s innovation ecosystem and its model of public-private partnerships that accelerate the shift toward autonomous and sustainable aviation.