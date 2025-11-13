UAE launches secret hotline, school programs to strengthen anti-drug efforts

The UAE National Anti-Narcotics Authority (NANA) has unveiled a confidential hotline for reporting drug-related crimes, offering financial rewards for information that leads to the arrest of traffickers or prevents smuggling attempts.

Sheikh Zayed bin Hamad Al Nahyan, NANA Chairman, emphasized that the authority is implementing national strategies to prevent drug abuse and raise public awareness, especially among young people. Educational campaigns and community programs are being introduced to involve all segments of society in the fight against narcotics.

As part of preventive measures, the UAE plans to introduce a new school subject called “Security and Safety” in both primary and secondary curricula. The course will teach students about safety, healthy behaviors, and the dangers of drug use, particularly in secondary schools.

Community engagement initiatives, such as the National Activities Programme, are also underway, offering sports, cultural activities, and hobbies through clubs and centers in public spaces to promote positive alternatives for youth.

Sheikh Zayed also highlighted NANA’s international collaborations, with partnerships in 24 countries contributing to the seizure of significant quantities of narcotics abroad. Domestically, authorities have blocked 2,297 websites and social media accounts promoting drugs.

“The goal is to create a fully integrated ecosystem for prevention, treatment, and rehabilitation that protects society from the harms of narcotics,” Sheikh Zayed said.