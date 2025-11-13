UAE court orders man to repay Dh919,199 loan to bank

The Al Ain Court for Civil, Commercial, and Administrative Claims has ordered a man to pay a bank Dh919,199 after he defaulted on a loan, stopping repayments after the third instalment.

The court found that the man also breached his contract by failing to transfer his salary to the bank as agreed.

Court records showed that the bank filed a case demanding repayment of Dh919,199 plus 5.75 percent annual interest from the date of filing until full payment, along with legal fees. The bank said the borrower received financing worth Dh958,332 under a Murabaha contract with a 5.7 percent profit rate but failed to meet payment terms.

In his defense, the man denied the bank’s claims, arguing that the lender had no right to terminate the contract. He asked the court to reschedule the debt and remove compound interest, submitting documents including a request to defer payments and a car accident report.

A court-appointed financial expert confirmed that the defendant had obtained Murabaha-based personal financing, repaying only three out of 76 monthly instalments of Dh12,609 each.

The expert also verified that the transaction followed banking standards and that the bank had purchased the Murabaha commodity before selling it to the client with an agreed profit.

The court found that the bank had not imposed any additional fees or penalties and ruled the total outstanding balance to be Dh919,199. It ordered the man to pay the full amount, along with case fees, expert charges, and legal costs, while dismissing his other claims.