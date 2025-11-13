Latest NewsNews

Romualdez not yet off the hook in flood control scandal — Marcos

Former House Speaker and Leyte Rep. Martin Romualdez is “not yet off the hook” in the ongoing investigation into anomalous flood control projects, President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. said Thursday.

Speaking at a press briefing in Malacañang, Marcos said there is no direct evidence yet linking his cousin to the corruption scandal but stressed that the case remains open.

“The only evidence that has been made against him is in the Senate. If something else comes out, then he might have to be answerable for something,” the President said.

Romualdez has been named in legislative inquiries related to the alleged flood control anomalies, which he has denied.

In October, he appeared before the Independent Commission for Infrastructure (ICI) in Taguig, describing himself as a “resource person” willing to assist the probe.

“At the end of the day, it is evidence—not political noise or unfounded accusations—that will reveal what really happened,” Romualdez said during the hearing. “My presence here reflects my commitment to state the truth and not allow politics to prevail.”

The Leyte lawmaker added that he was ready to cooperate fully and had nothing to hide.

Marcos reiterated his warning to public officials and individuals allegedly involved in fraudulent projects that they would face arrest and imprisonment before Christmas.

“Your happy days are over. We will get you,” he said.

Senate blue ribbon committee chair Senator Panfilo Lacson confirmed that Romualdez and other lawmakers cited in affidavits by whistleblowers Pacifico “Curlee” Discaya and Sarah Discaya will be invited to future hearings.

