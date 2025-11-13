GCC approves ‘one-stop’ travel system, UAE and Bahrain to lead pilot phase

The Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) has approved the implementation of a ‘one-stop’ travel system aimed at streamlining movement between member states, with the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Bahrain chosen to pilot the initiative’s first phase.

Under the new system, Gulf citizens will be able to complete all travel formalities, including immigration, customs, and security checks at a single checkpoint, removing the need for multiple inspections upon arrival.

GCC Secretary-General Jasem Mohamed Albudaiwi announced the initiative during the 42nd meeting of GCC Interior Ministers in Kuwait City on Wednesday, confirming that the pilot phase will begin in December 2025 through air travel between the UAE and Bahrain.

If successful, the system will be expanded to include all six GCC member states, Albudaiwi said.

According to earlier reports, the streamlined process will allow travelers to complete entry and exit checks before departure, meaning they will be treated as domestic passengers upon arrival in another Gulf state.

The rollout of the ‘one-stop’ travel system aligns with broader efforts to boost regional connectivity and integration, complementing the upcoming unified GCC tourist visa.

The GCC Grand Tourist Visa, set for a pilot launch later this year, will enable travelers to visit multiple Gulf countries under a single permit, a system modeled after Europe’s Schengen visa.

UAE Minister of Economy and Tourism Abdulla bin Touq Al Marri described the unified visa as a “strategic step toward deeper regional integration”, enhancing the Gulf’s position as a single tourism destination.