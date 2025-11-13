DOT strengthens tourism ties with Saudi Arabia amid growing market potential

The Philippine Department of Tourism (DOT) is reinforcing its tourism partnerships in the Middle East through high-level meetings with Saudi aviation leaders and industry stakeholders, highlighting Saudi Arabia as a key source market for the Philippines.

Representing Tourism Secretary Christina Garcia Frasco, Undersecretary Verna C. Buensuceso led discussions with Saudia Airlines General Manager Abdulrahman Alabdulwahab and Riyadh Air Vice President Wolfgang Reuss to expand air connectivity and explore joint tourism promotion initiatives. Philippine Ambassador to Saudi Arabia H.E. Raymond R. Balatbat also attended the meetings, held on the sidelines of the 26th UN Tourism General Assembly in Riyadh.

Secretary Frasco, who could not attend due to her on-site oversight of Typhoon Tino’s impact in Negros Island Region, emphasized the importance of strengthening accessibility and tourism collaboration between the two countries.

“Saudi Arabia is one of our fastest-growing and highest-value markets,” Frasco said, citing a 46 percent increase in tourism receipts from Saudi travelers in 2024, reaching USD 37.86 million. “With new direct flights in 2025 connecting Riyadh to Cagayan de Oro and Zamboanga, in addition to existing routes, we aim to bring the beauty of our islands closer to Saudi visitors.”

Data from DOT show that Saudi tourists favor destinations such as Cebu, Aklan/Boracay, Pampanga, Palawan, and Cavite, reflecting a preference for premium, family-friendly beach and resort experiences.

To cater to this market, the DOT has prioritized Halal-friendly and Muslim-friendly tourism initiatives, including Halal-certified dining, Muslim-friendly hotels, and Marhaba Boracay, the country’s first Muslim-friendly cove. AirAsia Philippines also offers Halal-certified meals on all flights, earning the Philippines recognition as an Emerging Muslim-Friendly Destination in the Mastercard-CrescentRating Global Muslim Travel Index 2023–2024.