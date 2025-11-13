DMW ensures continuous support for 346 Filipino trafficking survivors repatriated from Myanmar

The Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) assured continued assistance and protection for 346 Filipinos who were victims of human trafficking and safely returned from Myanmar under the joint efforts of the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA), DMW, OWWA, and other government agencies under the Inter-Agency Council Against Trafficking (IACAT).

The repatriated individuals are currently undergoing psychosocial counseling, medical evaluations, and legal interviews to facilitate their recovery and reintegration.

The operation began in Myawaddy, Eastern Myanmar, continued for two weeks in Mae Sot, Thailand, and included support from the Philippine Embassy in Thailand before a 10-bus convoy traveled seven hours to Bangkok. From there, the victims were flown back to the Philippines on government-chartered flights. The repatriation followed the ASEAN Convention Against Trafficking in Persons (ACTIP), ensuring coordination among member states for victim rescue and protection.

DMW Secretary Hans Leo J. Cacdac emphasized the continued collaboration among DMW, DFA, DOJ, IACAT, NBI, and PNP in implementing anti-trafficking measures. The Philippines has maintained its Tier 1 ranking in the U.S. Trafficking in Persons Report for ten consecutive years.

Since 2022, the government has successfully rescued and repatriated 1,910 Filipino trafficking victims from Myanmar, Cambodia, Laos, and other ASEAN countries, demonstrating the sustained and effective campaign of the Marcos administration against human trafficking and illegal recruitment.