CFO, National Museum team up for Filipino Diaspora Museum

The Commission on Filipinos Overseas (CFO) is exploring a partnership with the National Museum of the Philippines (NMP) to establish a Filipino Diaspora Museum.

This a first-of-its-kind institution that will honor the global contributions, cultural heritage, and lived experiences of Filipinos abroad.

CFO Secretary Dante “Klink” Ang II met with NMP Director General Jeremy Barns and OIC Deputy Director General for Museums Arvin Manuel Villalon to discuss the proposal ahead of the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) between the two agencies.

Ang presented the concept for a museum dedicated to telling the story of the over 10.7 million Filipinos living and working in more than 200 countries and territories. The initiative aims to fill a long-standing gap in national heritage spaces, noting that while overseas Filipinos play a vital role in shaping the Philippines’ economy and global identity, there is currently no museum that comprehensively documents their journeys and achievements.

The proposed museum seeks to serve as a lasting tribute to the sacrifices and successes of overseas Filipinos, while helping future generations stay connected to their roots and national identity.

NMP officials expressed strong support for the initiative and offered recommendations to further enhance the proposal. Both institutions committed to working closely to bring the vision to fruition.

During the meeting, Ang also lauded the NMP for its recent accomplishments, including the opening of the National Museum site in Baler, Aurora, its collaboration with the Louvre Abu Dhabi, and its upcoming participation in the 2025 Frankfurt Book Fair, efforts that continue to elevate Filipino culture and artistry on the global stage.