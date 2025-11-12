Latest News

Tawam hospital administers first rilonacept therapy in UAE for rare inflammatory diseases

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report10 mins ago

Tawam Hospital, part of SEHA under PureHealth, has successfully administered Rilonacept therapy for rare inflammatory conditions, marking a first in the UAE and the GCC.

The treatment targets idiopathic recurrent pericarditis and Adult-Onset Still’s Disease (AOSD), helping two young Emirati patients recover from conditions previously resistant to treatment.

Rilonacept works by inhibiting interleukin-1, a key protein responsible for inflammation, alleviating symptoms such as recurring fever, pain, shortness of breath, rash, and swelling. The therapy has improved clinical outcomes and quality of life for the patients.

The Department of Health – Abu Dhabi fast-tracked approval, assigning a unique identification code to ensure timely access for patients with insurance coverage.

Dr. Khalid Abdullah Alnaqbi, Head of Rheumatology at Tawam Hospital, said the achievement highlights the hospital’s role as a regional center of excellence in complex autoimmune and rheumatic diseases. Dr. Dalal Al Mansoori, Executive Medical Director, added that providing advanced treatments locally demonstrates Abu Dhabi’s ability to deliver world-class, patient-centered healthcare innovation.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report10 mins ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

iStock 1436005146

Ras Al Khaimah police reports 11.6% increase in Q3 emergency calls

16 mins ago
The Filipino Times Court Gavel Jail

Al Ain Court orders man to repay Dh919,199 loan after defaulting

22 mins ago
iStock 509557490

Abu Dhabi Appellate Court orders criminal gang to pay Dh1.3 Million for luxury car scam

24 mins ago
iStock 2170937126

Sharjah Police warn of traffic disruptions after road accident on Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed street

30 mins ago
© 2025, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button