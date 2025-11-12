Tawam hospital administers first rilonacept therapy in UAE for rare inflammatory diseases

Tawam Hospital, part of SEHA under PureHealth, has successfully administered Rilonacept therapy for rare inflammatory conditions, marking a first in the UAE and the GCC.

The treatment targets idiopathic recurrent pericarditis and Adult-Onset Still’s Disease (AOSD), helping two young Emirati patients recover from conditions previously resistant to treatment.

Rilonacept works by inhibiting interleukin-1, a key protein responsible for inflammation, alleviating symptoms such as recurring fever, pain, shortness of breath, rash, and swelling. The therapy has improved clinical outcomes and quality of life for the patients.

The Department of Health – Abu Dhabi fast-tracked approval, assigning a unique identification code to ensure timely access for patients with insurance coverage.

Dr. Khalid Abdullah Alnaqbi, Head of Rheumatology at Tawam Hospital, said the achievement highlights the hospital’s role as a regional center of excellence in complex autoimmune and rheumatic diseases. Dr. Dalal Al Mansoori, Executive Medical Director, added that providing advanced treatments locally demonstrates Abu Dhabi’s ability to deliver world-class, patient-centered healthcare innovation.