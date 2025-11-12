Enrile under ‘best possible care’ in ICU, daughter Says

Former Senate President and Chief Presidential Legal Counsel Juan Ponce Enrile remains confined in the intensive care unit.

His daughter, Katrina Ponce Enrile, confirmed that the 101-year-old statesman is being treated for pneumonia and is under the best possible care from his doctors and medical team.

In a statement, she thanked the public for their prayers and concern for her father’s recovery.

On Tuesday, Senator Jinggoy Estrada told colleagues that Enrile was gravely ill and had only slim chances of survival. Senators later offered a prayer for the former Senate leader.

Enrile, one of the most enduring figures in Philippine politics, currently serves as Chief Presidential Legal Counsel to President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.