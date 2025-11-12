DILG chief warns against potential destabilization at INC rally

Interior Secretary Jonvic Remulla has warned against potential destabilization efforts during the upcoming three-day Iglesia ni Cristo (INC) rally, which is set to promote government transparency and accountability.

“As early as now, I’m telling all who are planning destabilization, when we’re on red alert like this, the Mendiola area and the areas around Malacañang, that’s no man’s land,” Remulla said in an interview on DZMM on Wednesday.

He added, “If you get into a formation there without a permit and you charge forward, we will arrest you. We will do whatever it takes to stabilize the country. That’s why, as early as now, I’m warning them, stay away from these places.”

The warning comes after violence erupted last September 21 at the Mendiola Peace Arch and Ayala Bridge during protests against corruption. Over 200 people were arrested and at least two reportedly died.

The INC rally is scheduled from November 16 to 18 at Rizal Park, expecting more than 300,000 attendees daily. A simultaneous protest by the United People’s Initiative is expected at the People Power Monument in Quezon City.

Regarding protests at Mendiola, Remulla clarified, “If you don’t have a permit, you’re not allowed. Up until now, no one has applied for a permit there.”

Meanwhile, the National Capital Regional Police Office said over 16,000 police officers will be deployed across Manila, including Malacañang, the Senate, the House, and the Independent Commission for Infrastructure.