Abu Dhabi Appellate Court orders criminal gang to pay Dh1.3 Million for luxury car scam

The Abu Dhabi Court of Appeal has amended a lower court ruling, ordering a criminal gang to pay Dh1.3 million in compensation to a car owner, according to Emarat Al Youm.

The group had forged official documents and seized three luxury vehicles valued at Dh4.5 million. Police later recovered two cars, while the third, worth Dh1.1 million, remains missing.

The victim filed a lawsuit seeking Dh5 million in compensation for material and moral damages, plus legal fees. The gang allegedly falsified papers with the help of an employee and transferred ownership of the three cars to two members, later selling one vehicle.

The lower court initially ordered Dh1.6 million in compensation. After one defendant appealed, citing a reduced prison sentence and claiming the compensation was excessive, the appellate court ruled that the charge of unlawful seizure was proven. It confirmed the defendant’s role in laundering the proceeds by selling the stolen vehicles through his dealership after multiple fake ownership transfers.

