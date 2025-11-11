Umm Al Quwain Court Orders Woman to Repay Dh200,000 to Ex-Husband After Failed Marriage

The Federal Sharia Court of Umm Al Quwain has ruled that a woman must return nearly Dh200,000 to her former husband after being found responsible for ending their marriage before it was consummated.

Court records show the couple married in October 2024, but the relationship collapsed before they lived together or held a wedding ceremony. The wife filed for divorce, citing harm and neglect, while the husband countered that she refused to proceed with the marriage despite his efforts to reconcile and provide housing.

The husband said he had spent more than Dh200,000, including Dh20,000 in dowry, Dh130,000 on gold, Dh30,000 for engagement expenses, and Dh20,000 in gifts. During the case, he discovered his wife had been previously married and divorced, which caused emotional distress and prompted him to seek compensation.

After reviewing the evidence, the court concluded that the wife was responsible for ending the marriage, though it also confirmed that khulwa sahihah (valid seclusion) had occurred. The judge ruled that she must repay all amounts received, while the husband was ordered to provide Dh2,000 monthly support from the marriage contract date until the divorce’s finalization and Dh9,000 for post-divorce housing. Both parties will bear their own legal costs.