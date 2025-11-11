Ping Lacson reinstated as Senate blue ribbon committee chair

Senate President Pro Tempore Panfilo “Ping” Lacson has been reinstated as the chairperson of the Senate Blue Ribbon Committee, a month after stepping down amid tensions surrounding the flood control probe. During Tuesday’s plenary session, Senator JV Ejercito moved for Lacson’s re-election to the post, which was approved by Senate President Vicente “Tito” Sotto III after no objections were raised.

Lacson resigned on October 6, citing dissatisfaction among fellow senators with the direction of the investigation into substandard and ghost flood control projects. After his resignation, Senator Erwin Tulfo temporarily assumed the role of acting chair. The Senate Blue Ribbon Committee is set to resume its flood control hearing on November 14.