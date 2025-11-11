PH government provides over 6,000 services to OFWs in Abu Dhabi caravan

The Philippine government successfully delivered over 6,000 essential services to overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) during the “Bagong Bayani ng Mundo: OFW Service Caravan” held in Abu Dhabi on November 8–9.

Undersecretary Jainal Rasul Jr. reported to DMW Secretary Hans Leo J. Cacdac that a total of 6,059 services were provided to 1,230 OFWs who participated in the Caravan.

USec Rasul commended the Migrant Workers Office (MWO) Abu Dhabi, OWWA Abu Dhabi, and the Filipino community volunteers for their roles in ensuring the smooth operation of the event.

“I especially thank His Excellency Ambassador Alfonso A. Ver of the Philippine Embassy to the United Arab Emirates for his hands-on and active leadership to make the Caravan a huge success,” Rasul said.

The Abu Dhabi leg saw the participation of various government agencies, including the Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (OWWA), Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD), DMW-National Reintegration Center for OFWs, Social Security System (SSS), Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA), LandBank of the Philippines, Pag-IBIG Fund, Philippine Health Insurance Corporation (PhilHealth), and Bank of the Philippine Islands (BPI).

Services provided on-site included contract verification, welfare consultations, document processing, membership enrollment in government programs, account applications, and other essential services.

The DMW assured that it will continue its mission to deliver essential services to OFWs around the world, working with partner agencies to ensure no Filipino is left behind in accessing government services.