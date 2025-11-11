MoHRE updates list of accredited business service centers across UAE

The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratization (MoHRE) has released an updated list of accredited business service centers nationwide, published last Thursday. The new list features 152 centers across the UAE, including 50 in Abu Dhabi.

Dubai hosts 73 centers, while Sharjah has 8 (7 in Sharjah City and 1 in Kalba). The remaining centers are located in Ajman (6), Umm Al Quwain (2), Ras Al Khaimah (7), and Fujairah (6). The ministry’s official website provides the complete list, including each center’s name, location, and contact information.

These private-sector business service centers assist individuals and establishments in accessing selected MoHRE services. Authorized employees at the centers can apply for and follow up on services on behalf of clients, whether individuals or companies.

Recently, MoHRE issued Ministerial Resolution No. (0702) of 2025, which defines the responsibilities and obligations of business service centers and their employees.

The resolution also outlines administrative and legal penalties for violations, aiming to strengthen governance, support the evolving labor market, and ensure efficiency, transparency, and integrity in service delivery.

Under the new resolution, centers must conduct background checks on employees before granting them user privileges for MoHRE’s systems. They are also required to maintain the confidentiality and security of client data, documents, and information.

Violations that may lead to administrative or legal action include:

• Performing activities beyond their authorized scope.

• Employing individuals without valid work permits.

• Failing to provide actual employment for workers under the center’s sponsorship.

• Committing human trafficking-related offenses.

• Submitting false or misleading information or documents to MoHRE.

• Engaging in “sham Emiratisation” practices.

Penalties also apply to employees who misuse or allow misuse of their system privileges, potentially compromising the integrity of government service processes. Such cases may be referred to judicial authorities.