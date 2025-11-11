Emirates urges US passengers to arrive 4 hours early amid security delays

Dubai-based Emirates Airline has advised passengers departing from the United States to arrive at airports at least four hours before their scheduled flights due to extended security screening times.

The airline issued the advisory as American airports face operational challenges affecting travelers nationwide.

“Customers departing from any of Emirates’ U.S. gateways are advised to arrive at the airport at least 4 hours prior to their scheduled flight departure due to extended security screening times,” Emirates said in a passenger update.

The carrier operates flights from major U.S. cities, including New York, Los Angeles, Boston, Chicago, Dallas, Houston, Miami, Orlando, San Francisco, Seattle, and Washington DC. Passengers are encouraged to check their flight status online and update contact details via the airline’s Manage Your Booking portal.

Those using Emirates’ chauffeur-drive services will be contacted directly in case of schedule changes.

The advisory comes amid widespread disruption to U.S. air travel as the government shutdown enters its 41st day. Flight-tracking website FlightAware reported more than 3,300 flight cancellations and around 10,000 delays across the country.

Approximately 13,000 air traffic controllers classified as “essential” employees have been working without pay since the shutdown began in October. Reports indicate staffing shortages as some controllers refuse to report to work while others experience fatigue.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) recently ordered a reduction in air traffic, requiring airlines to cut domestic flights by up to 10 percent.