Dubai court orders man to pay over Dh1.1 million in late father’s hospital bills

A civil court in Dubai has ordered an Arab man to pay Dh1,171,000 to a hospital after failing to settle his late father’s medical expenses amounting to Dh1.206 million.

Court documents revealed that the 78-year-old father was admitted to the hospital on December 24, 2024, with severe respiratory symptoms and was diagnosed with acute pulmonary edema, respiratory failure, pneumonia, and kidney failure. Despite treatment, the patient died on March 4, 2025.

The hospital stated that the son initially paid Dh35,000 and signed a written commitment to shoulder all expenses but later stopped payments. Repeated reminders went unanswered, prompting the hospital to file a lawsuit demanding the balance, plus 9% annual interest and legal costs.

After the man failed to appear in court or file a defense, the judge ruled in favor of the hospital, citing that the signed undertaking was legally binding under the UAE Civil Transactions Law. The defendant was ordered to pay the full outstanding amount along with fees and court expenses.