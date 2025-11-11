DMW meets domestic workers in Hong Kong, vows ‘Red Carpet, not Red Tape’ service

Migrant Workers Secretary Hans Leo J. Cacdac met with leaders and members of the Progressive Labor Union of Domestic Workers in Hong Kong on November 9, reaffirming the Philippine government’s commitment to protect and empower overseas Filipino workers (OFWs).

The dialogue focused on programs and services offered by the Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) and the Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (OWWA). Cacdac emphasized the agency’s guiding principle of providing “Red Carpet, not Red Tape” service — ensuring that OFWs receive dignified, efficient, and compassionate assistance.

During the meeting, the secretary highlighted major DMW initiatives designed to expand long-term opportunities for domestic workers. These include continuous skills training, lifelong learning programs for career advancement, and digitalization measures to simplify access to government services.

Cacdac also underscored the importance of reintegration support for returning OFWs to help them rebuild their lives and secure livelihood opportunities in their home communities.

Union members warmly welcomed Cacdac’s visit and expressed gratitude for the government’s active engagement and swift response to their concerns. The meeting underscored the DMW’s ongoing partnership with Filipino migrant communities worldwide and the administration’s commitment to protect and uplift the lives of Filipino workers through inclusive and innovative policies.