DILG to review officials’ foreign trips during typhoon Uwan

The Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) will evaluate the explanations of local chief executives who traveled abroad despite a suspension on foreign trips while Super Typhoon Uwan was battering the country.

Palace press officer and DILG Undersecretary Claire Castro said the department would first assess whether the reasons given by these officials were acceptable.

“Titingnan po muna natin at ito naman po ay nasa pamumuno ni Secretary Jonvic Remulla. Tingnan po natin kung paano sila magpapaliwanag at, despite that memorandum, sila po ay umalis ng bansa,” Castro said.

Earlier, Interior Secretary Jonvic Remulla directed all elective and appointive local officials to cancel or postpone foreign travel from November 9 to 15, 2025, as the country braced for the effects of Super Typhoon Uwan.

Remulla reminded local leaders that under the Local Government Code of 1991 and Republic Act No. 10121, they serve as chairpersons of their respective Local Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Councils and must therefore be physically present during all stages of disaster response.

The DILG also urged local government units to assist affected communities, reactivate Local Price Coordinating Councils to prevent overpricing, and coordinate with regional and provincial disaster councils for unified and timely action.

According to Castro, it is still premature to conclude whether those who went abroad committed any violation.

“Unang-una po, kailangan muna itong ma-assess—ano ba talaga ang kanilang pakay papunta sa ibang bansa at kung ito po ba ay talagang nakaapekto sa mabilisang pag-aksyon para sa mga kababayan natin na nakaranas ng hagupit ng bagyo,” she said.

“Hindi po agad natin masasabi na sila ay may sala na. Kailangan po itong pag-aralan,” she added.