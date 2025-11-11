Death toll from typhoon Uwan rises to six, millions affected nationwide

The National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) reported on Tuesday that the death toll from Typhoon Uwan has risen to six.

According to the NDRRMC’s 6 a.m. update, three fatalities occurred in Cagayan Valley, while one each was reported in Bicol, Western Visayas, and Eastern Visayas. Thirteen others were reported injured.

Typhoon Uwan affected 2,358,476 people, or 652,632 families, across multiple regions, including Ilocos, Cagayan Valley, Cordillera Administrative Region, Central Luzon, Metro Manila, Calabarzon, Mimaropa, Bicol, Western Visayas, Negros Island Region, Eastern Visayas, Zamboanga Peninsula, Northern Mindanao, Caraga, and the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao.

The most affected populations were in Bicol (1,163,473), Negros Island Region (198,120), and Eastern Visayas (186,532). Of those affected, 803,610 people (231,215 families) were staying in evacuation centers, while 265,224 individuals (78,093 families) took shelter elsewhere.

Typhoon-related hazards included floods, storm surges, landslides, fallen trees and debris, as well as maritime incidents.

A total of 4,143 houses were damaged, including 3,347 partially and 796 totally. Road and bridge damage left 202 of 299 affected road sections and 51 of 56 bridges impassable.

Power outages persisted in 394 of 426 affected areas, while water supply issues continued in 20 of 27 areas. Communication lines remained disrupted in all 30 affected areas. One affected airport has resumed operations.

Meanwhile, 143 of 180 affected seaports remain non-operational, stranding 2,787 passengers, 34 vessels, 20 motorbancas, and rolling cargoes. Classes in 1,035 areas and work schedules in 823 areas were suspended due to the typhoon’s threat.

The NDRRMC said assistance worth P48,882,435 has so far been provided to affected communities.

Typhoon Uwan exited the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) early Tuesday.