UAE launches hotline and rewards for reporting drug crimes

During the UAE Government Annual Meetings 2025, the National Anti-Narcotics Authority (Nana) unveiled a secret hotline for reporting drug-related crimes, offering financial rewards to informants who help authorities apprehend traffickers and prevent smuggling attempts.

Sheikh Zayed bin Hamad Al Nahyan, Chairman of Nana, said the authority has also launched strategic national initiatives to strengthen drug prevention and raise public awareness about the dangers of narcotics.

These programs include educational and awareness campaigns targeting all segments of society, with a particular focus on youth.

The new hotline will operate through a confidential information system, allowing individuals to report drug crimes securely while earning rewards for actionable intelligence.

Speaking during the session titled “National Anti-Narcotics Efforts” at the UAE Government Annual Meetings 2025 in Abu Dhabi on Thursday, Sheikh Zayed highlighted the country’s achievements in combating drugs both domestically and internationally.

He emphasized that Nana was established to unify national efforts against drugs and to involve government entities and the community in addressing the threat of narcotics.