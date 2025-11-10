Shaikha Nasser Al Nowais elected first female Secretary-General of UN Tourism

Shaikha Nasser Al Nowais has been elected as the new Secretary-General of the United Nations World Tourism Organisation (UNWTO) for the 2026–2029 term, following a majority vote by more than 160 member countries. Her election was first confirmed in May by the UNWTO Executive Council.

The announcement was made during the 26th session of the UNWTO General Assembly, held from November 7 to 11 in Riyadh, with a UAE delegation led by Minister of Economy and Tourism Abdullah bin Touq Al Marri in attendance.

Al Nowais becomes the first woman and the first Emirati to lead the UNWTO since its founding 50 years ago, a milestone reflecting the international community’s confidence in Emirati talent, leadership, and the UAE’s commitment to empowering women globally.

Abdullah bin Touq hailed the election as a historic moment for the UAE, the Arab region, and the global tourism sector.

“The election of the first woman to lead the world tourism system reflects a unanimous international recognition of the UAE’s distinguished position in tourism and economic diplomacy,” he said.

He added that the milestone highlights the UAE leadership’s vision of excellence, innovation, and nurturing national talent to make global contributions.

Al Nowais, addressing the General Assembly, expressed her gratitude to member states for their trust and support. She emphasized tourism as a bridge for human connection, promoting peace, understanding, and sustainable development worldwide.

“Together — governments, organisations, private sector partners, and civil society — we will lead a new phase of collaborative work based on innovation, empowerment, and sustainability,” she said.

Her vision focuses on making tourism inclusive, creating opportunities for youth, women, and local communities, and redesigning tourism systems to meet local needs while boosting national economies. She also highlighted the importance of partnerships to support developing countries through training, capacity-building, financing, and knowledge sharing.

Al Nowais brings extensive private sector experience, including her role as Corporate Vice President at Rotana Hotels, chairing the Abu Dhabi Chamber’s Tourism Working Group, and serving on the boards of the Abu Dhabi Businesswomen Council and Les Roches Hospitality Academy. She will officially begin her term at the start of 2026.