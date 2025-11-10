PNP: 26 police stations, HQs damaged by Typhoon Uwan

Twenty-six police stations and headquarters were damaged by Typhoon Uwan, the Philippine National Police (PNP) reported.

In a briefing at Camp Crame, PNP public information chief Brig. Gen. Randulf Tuaño listed the affected municipal police stations:

Cagayan Valley Region

• Ambaguio, Nueva Vizcaya

Western Visayas

• Libertad, Antique

Eastern Visayas

• Saint Bernard, Leyte

• Anahawan, Leyte

• San Francisco, Leyte

• Mercedes, Eastern Samar

• Arteche, Eastern Samar

• Oras, Eastern Samar

• San Policarpio, Eastern Samar

• Dolores, Eastern Samar

• Balangiga, Eastern Samar

•Maslog, Eastern Samar

An 11th municipal police station in Eastern Visayas was also damaged, but a full report from the regional police is still pending, Tuaño added.

In the Bicol Region, two regional headquarters and 11 police stations were affected by the typhoon, although the regional office has yet to submit a complete report.

Tuaño also noted that 27 uniformed and one non-uniformed PNP personnel had their homes damaged but were unharmed. Affected personnel may seek financial assistance from the national police force.