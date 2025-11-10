Latest NewsNewsPH News

PNP: 26 police stations, HQs damaged by Typhoon Uwan

Photo of Leana Bernardo Leana Bernardo28 mins ago

Twenty-six police stations and headquarters were damaged by Typhoon Uwan, the Philippine National Police (PNP) reported.

In a briefing at Camp Crame, PNP public information chief Brig. Gen. Randulf Tuaño listed the affected municipal police stations:

Cagayan Valley Region
• Ambaguio, Nueva Vizcaya
Western Visayas
• Libertad, Antique
Eastern Visayas
• Saint Bernard, Leyte
• Anahawan, Leyte
• San Francisco, Leyte
• Mercedes, Eastern Samar
• Arteche, Eastern Samar
• Oras, Eastern Samar
• San Policarpio, Eastern Samar
• Dolores, Eastern Samar
• Balangiga, Eastern Samar
•Maslog, Eastern Samar

An 11th municipal police station in Eastern Visayas was also damaged, but a full report from the regional police is still pending, Tuaño added.

In the Bicol Region, two regional headquarters and 11 police stations were affected by the typhoon, although the regional office has yet to submit a complete report.

Tuaño also noted that 27 uniformed and one non-uniformed PNP personnel had their homes damaged but were unharmed. Affected personnel may seek financial assistance from the national police force.

Photo of Leana Bernardo Leana Bernardo28 mins ago
Photo of Leana Bernardo

Leana Bernardo

Related Articles

KELA Template 2025 06 01T073905.194

Shaikha Nasser Al Nowais elected first female Secretary-General of UN Tourism

46 seconds ago
TFT Featured photo template 2025 11 10T134606.852

Storm chaser Josh Morgerman debunks myth about Sierra Madre’s ‘protection’ from typhoons

12 mins ago
TFT Featured photo template 2025 11 10T131941.031

UAE launches hotline and rewards for reporting drug crimes

38 mins ago
TFT Featured photo template 2025 11 10T124818.864

Al Ain civil court holds parents financially liable for children’s bullying and assault

1 hour ago
© 2025, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button