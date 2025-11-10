OCD: 2 dead, over 1.4 million evacuated due to Typhoon Uwan

Two people were reported dead in Viga, Catanduanes and Catbalogan City, Samar following the onslaught of Super Typhoon Uwan (international name: Fung-Wong), the Office of Civil Defense (OCD) said.

Sa casualty po natin, meron pong reported po sa atin pero subject again for validation pa ito,” OCD deputy administrator for administration Assistant Secretary Bernardo Rafaelito Alejandro IV said in an update.

He said one victim drowned in Viga, Catanduanes, while another in Catbalogan City, Samar died after being hit by a collapsed structure. Two people were also reported injured.

A total of 1.4 million individuals or 426,000 families were preemptively evacuated in Metro Manila, Cordillera Administrative Region, Ilocos Region, Cagayan Valley, Central Luzon, Calabarzon, Mimaropa, Negros Island Region, Bicol, Western Visayas, Central Visayas, and Eastern Visayas.

Of the total, around 318,000 people or 92,000 families are currently staying in evacuation centers.

About 1,000 houses were damaged, 996 partially and 89 totally.

Flooding affected 132 barangays, while storm surges and landslides were also reported in several areas.

According to Alejandro, the towns of Dipaculao, Dinalungan, Casiguran, and Dilasag in Aurora were isolated due to landslides.

Fifteen road networks were reported in need of repair, while power interruptions were experienced in 155 areas and water supply issues in 13 areas.

The government has provided P6.4 million worth of food items to affected local governments, along with 4,776 food packs distributed to residents in various regions.

According to PAGASA, Uwan weakened into a typhoon early Monday after crossing the Luzon landmass.