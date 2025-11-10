Latest NewsNewsPH News

GSIS grants three-month grace period for emergency loan payments to typhoon victims

The Government Service Insurance System (GSIS) on Monday announced a three-month grace period on emergency loan payments for its members and pensioners affected by Typhoons Tino and Uwan.

In an advisory, GSIS said loans released in November 2025 will begin amortization in March 2026, with the first payment due on or before April 10, 2026. Loans released in December 2025 will start in April 2026, payable by May 10, 2026.

Loans issued in January 2026 will begin amortization in June 2026, payable by July 10, 2026, while loans released in February 2026 will start in July 2026, with payments due by August 10, 2026.

“This grace period is more than just a financial reprieve — it is a lifeline,” GSIS President and General Manager Jose Arnulfo Veloso said. “We know that many of our members and pensioners are struggling to recover from the back-to-back typhoons.

By deferring their loan payments, we are giving them the time and space to heal, rebuild, and move forward without the immediate pressure of financial obligations.”

The GSIS Emergency Loan Program, which opened on November 7, 2025, will remain available until February 7, 2026. Eligible members and pensioners may apply through the GSIS website, its mobile app, or in person at GSIS offices.

Under its charter, GSIS ensures that members are insured against certain contingencies in exchange for their monthly contributions, entitling them to benefits such as life insurance, retirement or separation benefits, and disability benefits.

GSIS also reported a P112-billion net income from January to September 2025, surpassing its P76.6-billion target by P35.4 billion. Revenues for the period rose to P260 billion, exceeding the P241.8-billion target by P18.2 billion.

