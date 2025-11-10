Al Ain civil court holds parents financially liable for children’s bullying and assault

A civil court in Al Ain has ordered parents to pay a total of Dh65,000 in compensation after their sons were found guilty of bullying, assaulting, and filming fellow students, ruling that guardians are legally responsible for their children’s actions.

The Al Ain Court for Civil, Commercial, and Administrative Claims based its decision on Article 313 of the UAE Civil Law, which holds parents accountable for damages caused by their minor children. The court stressed that discipline begins at home and that parental negligence contributes directly to harmful behaviour in schools.

In the first case, a father was ordered to pay Dh30,000 after his two sons repeatedly bullied a classmate, physically assaulted him, and recorded videos of the abuse on school grounds. The victim experienced fear, anxiety, mood changes, and emotional distress.

The minors had already been convicted in a criminal case, confirming both the acts of bullying and the psychological harm caused. The civil court ruled the father failed in his supervisory duties and is therefore financially liable.

In a separate ruling, several parents were ordered to jointly pay Dh35,000 after their sons attacked another student using sharp tools, causing multiple injuries.

Criminal convictions against the students were upheld on appeal. The civil court found their guardians negligent in preventing such violent acts.

The compensation covers both physical injuries and emotional trauma, as the victim was unable to perform normal daily activities for several days after the assault.

The rulings underscore the UAE judiciary’s stance that parental accountability is key to combating school violence.

The court reiterated that responsibility does not rest solely with schools, but also with families expected to instil discipline before harmful behaviour manifests in classrooms and playgrounds.