Super Typhoon Uwan brings signal No. 5 to six areas

Super Typhoon Uwan continues to move west-northwest, prompting PAGASA to hoist Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal (TCWS) No. 5 over six areas as of its 5 p.m. weather bulletin.

Signal No. 5 areas include:

• Southern Quirino (Nagtipunan)

• Southeastern Nueva Vizcaya (Alfonso Castañeda, Dupax del Norte, Dupax del Sur)

• Northeastern Nueva Ecija (Bongabon, Carranglan, Pantabangan)

• Central Aurora (San Luis, Baler, Maria Aurora, Dipaculao, Dinalungan)

• Polillo Islands

• Northern Camarines Norte (Paracale, Vinzons) including Calaguas Islands

Meanwhile, 20 areas remain under Signal No. 4, covering parts of Isabela, Quirino, Nueva Vizcaya, Mountain Province, Ifugao, Benguet, Ilocos Sur, La Union, Pangasinan, Aurora, Nueva Ecija, Zambales, Tarlac, Pampanga, Bulacan, Rizal, Quezon, Camarines Norte and Sur, and Catanduanes.

Signal No. 3 has been raised in other provinces of Luzon including Cagayan, Apayao, Abra, Kalinga, Ifugao, Ilocos Norte, parts of Zambales, Metro Manila, CALABARZON, and several Bicol provinces. Some parts of Visayas (Northern Samar) are also under Signal No. 3.

Signal No. 2 covers areas such as the Babuyan Islands, other parts of Cagayan and Apayao, Occidental and Oriental Mindoro, Romblon, Masbate, Northern and Eastern Samar. Signal No. 1 applies to Batanes, northern Palawan, other Visayas provinces, and parts of Mindanao including Dinagat Islands and Surigao del Norte.

The eye of Uwan was last monitored 110 km north of Daet, Camarines Norte, or 150 km east-northeast of Infanta, Quezon, moving west-northwest at 30 km/h with maximum sustained winds of 185 km/h and gusts up to 230 km/h.

PAGASA forecasts that Uwan will make landfall over Aurora between Sunday evening and early Monday, November 10, likely passing near Polillo Islands at peak intensity. Interaction with northern Luzon’s mountainous terrain is expected to weaken the storm slightly, but it will remain at typhoon strength during its passage.

Authorities have also warned of life-threatening storm surges exceeding 3 meters over low-lying and coastal communities in Cagayan Valley, Ilocos Region, Central Luzon, Metro Manila, CALABARZON, Marinduque, Occidental Mindoro, Palawan, Camarines Norte and Sur, Albay, Sorsogon, Catanduanes, Burias Island, Northern and Eastern Samar, Antique, Guimaras, Negros Occidental, Zamboanga del Norte and Sur, Dinagat Islands, and Siargao and Bucas Grande Islands within the next 48 hours.

Residents in affected areas are urged to prepare immediately and follow local government instructions.