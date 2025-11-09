Latest NewsNewsUAE News

Sharjah Civil Defence warns against leaving plastic bottles in cars

The Sharjah Civil Defence has issued a safety warning, urging the public not to leave plastic water bottles inside vehicles, even if empty, due to the potential fire hazard.

In an Instagram post, the authority explained that sunlight passing through a plastic bottle can act like a lens, concentrating heat onto car seats or other flammable interior materials, which in some cases can ignite a fire.

The post stressed that safety begins with awareness and advised motorists to remove bottles and other transparent objects from vehicles when parked under direct sunlight.

Residents were reminded that in case of emergencies, they should call 997 for immediate assistance.

