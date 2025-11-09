Marcos declares one-year state of calamity due to impact of Typhoon Tino, Uwan

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has declared a one-year state of national calamity following the destruction caused by Typhoon Tino (Kalmaegi) last week, acting on the recommendation of the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC).

Under Proclamation No. 155, the declaration also covers preparations and response for upcoming disasters, including Super Typhoon Uwan (Fung-wong), which continues to batter Luzon with strong winds and heavy rainfall.

In a memorandum dated Nov. 8, Defense Secretary Gilberto Teodoro Jr., who also chairs the NDRRMC, clarified that the proclamation “shall encompass all natural calamities occurring within one year from Nov. 7, 2025, unless sooner lifted by the President.”

The declaration aims to accelerate government and private-sector efforts in rescue, recovery, relief, and rehabilitation, including the facilitation of international humanitarian assistance.

It also authorizes the imposition of a price freeze on basic necessities and prime commodities nationwide, the granting of no-interest calamity loans, and measures to prevent overpricing, profiteering, or hoarding of essential goods, medicines, and petroleum products.

The state of national calamity further allows national and local governments wide latitude in using calamity and quick response funds to support rescue, recovery, relief, and rehabilitation efforts.

President Marcos ordered all government agencies to “continuously undertake urgent and critical disaster response to save lives, reduce health impacts, ensure public safety, and meet the basic subsistence needs of the people affected.”

Agencies were also directed to implement post-disaster recovery measures to restore normalcy, improve facilities, livelihoods, and living conditions of disaster-stricken communities. National government offices are tasked with providing or augmenting basic services and facilities in affected areas and facilitating private sector and international assistance as needed.