International Storm Chasers track Super Typhoon Uwan in the Philippines

Two renowned storm chasers, Josh Morgerman and James Reynolds, are in the Philippines to document Super Typhoon Uwan, which has brought heavy rains and flooding to parts of Catanduanes and the Bicol Region as of November 9.

Morgerman, an American storm chaser known for his appearances in Mission: Hurricane and Hurricane Man, announced his arrival in Manila on November 8 before traveling to Aurora province to monitor the typhoon.

“My location right on the waterfront in Baler is kind of dicey—I think there’s gonna be major storm surge issues here,” he said in his social media post, adding that he plans to ride out the storm in Aurora.

In another clip, Morgerman revealed he was briefly thrown against a patio railing by waves but assured followers he was unharmed, calling it “a good lesson about respecting the power of water.”

Meanwhile, British storm chaser James Reynolds, who arrived in the Philippines earlier this month to cover Typhoon Tino, also traveled to Baler to monitor Uwan.

“This is a huge typhoon—the size of it is something I haven’t seen in a long time, and it’s also intensified,” Reynolds said in a November 8 video, describing the waves as growing “heavier as the day progresses and Typhoon Uwan gets closer.”

Both Morgerman and Reynolds have spent decades chasing severe weather events across the globe.

Morgerman, a Harvard graduate and WeatherNation correspondent, has tracked over 80 cyclones worldwide, including Super Typhoon Yolanda (Haiyan) in 2013 and Super Typhoon Ompong (Mangkhut) in 2018.

Meanwhile, Reynolds, who began storm chasing in 2006 after working in television production in Shanghai, has documented major typhoons such as Yolanda, Lando (Koppu), and Tisoy (Kammuri). Aside from typhoons, he also covers volcanic eruptions and extreme winter weather.