DSWD readies 1.9 million food packs to assist those affected by Typhoon Uwan

The Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) has prepositioned more than 1.9 million family food packs (FFPs) nationwide as part of its preparations for the expected impact of Super Typhoon Uwan.

DSWD spokesperson Assistant Secretary Irene Dumlao said the food packs are ready for immediate distribution through the agency’s warehouses across the country.

She reported that over 300,000 FFPs are stored in Region III, including 40,000 in Aurora province, while Region II has more than 148,000 FFPs, with 11,000 in Nueva Vizcaya, 8,000 in Quirino, 46,000 in Isabela, and 66,000 in Cagayan.

In the Cordillera Administrative Region (CAR), over 68,000 food packs have been prepositioned, while Region I has nearly 100,000 FFPs distributed across Ilocos Norte, Ilocos Sur, La Union, and Pangasinan.

“These food packs are already on the ground and can be dispatched immediately to local government units (LGUs) that request augmentation,” Dumlao said.

The agency has also placed its Quick Response Teams (QRTs) on red alert and deployed mobile command centers, kitchens, and water filtration trucks to support uninterrupted humanitarian operations.

To sustain ongoing disaster response efforts, particularly in areas hit by Typhoon Tino, Dumlao said the DSWD has distributed over 400 portable water filtration kits and requested a ₱625-million replenishment of its Quick Response Fund (QRF) from the Department of Budget and Management.

“Our request aims to sustain operations in Tino-affected areas and strengthen our preparedness for Typhoon Uwan,” she added.